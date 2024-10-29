News & Insights

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Phase 2 Trial

October 29, 2024 — 07:28 am EDT

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( (KPRX) ) has issued an update.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has received regulatory approval to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of KIO-301 for treating retinitis pigmentosa, aiming to restore vision in patients with severe vision loss. The ABACUS-2 trial will assess the drug’s safety and efficacy across multiple centers in Australia, utilizing a unique photoswitch mechanism that could work for various gene mutations associated with retinal diseases. This innovative approach, supported by Théa Open Innovation, offers hope for a breakthrough in treating inherited retinal conditions.

