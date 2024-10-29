Kiora Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Phase 2 Trial

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( (KPRX) ) has issued an update.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has received regulatory approval to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of KIO-301 for treating retinitis pigmentosa, aiming to restore vision in patients with severe vision loss. The ABACUS-2 trial will assess the drug’s safety and efficacy across multiple centers in Australia, utilizing a unique photoswitch mechanism that could work for various gene mutations associated with retinal diseases. This innovative approach, supported by Théa Open Innovation, offers hope for a breakthrough in treating inherited retinal conditions.

Find detailed analytics on KPRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.