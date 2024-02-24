KION GROUP (XTRA:KGX) Price Target Increased by 6.73% to 47.81

The average one-year price target for KION GROUP (XTRA:KGX) has been revised to 47.81 / share. This is an increase of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 44.79 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from the latest reported closing price of 42.68 / share.

KION GROUP Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in KION GROUP. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGX is 0.81%, a decrease of 19.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 1,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSAX - INVESCO Global Core Equity Fund holds 644K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 3.23% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 302K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing a decrease of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 18.64% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 69K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 45.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 87.55% over the last quarter.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) - Invesco V.i. Global Core Equity Fund Series I holds 69K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 2.90% over the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 13.18% over the last quarter.

