KION Group Q1 Profit, Orders Climb; Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kion Group (KGX.DE), a German supplier of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income increased to 137.0 million euros from last year's 67.8 million euros.

Adjusted EBIT jumped 49.2 percent to 215.0 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved 2 percentage points to 9.1 percent on the back of the good business performance in both operating segments.

Consolidated revenue went up 17.1 percent to 2.375 billion euros from prior year's 2.028 billion euros.

Order intake increased 26.2 percent from last year to 2.626 billion euros. At 4.787 billion euros, the order book was up 7.8 percent compared with the end of 2020.

Further, KION Group confirmed outlook for full year 2021.

The company continues to expect adjusted EBIT between 720 million euros and 800 million euros, consolidated revenue in the range of 9.150 billion euros to 9.750 billion euros, and order intake between 9.700 billion euros and 10.400 billion euros.

