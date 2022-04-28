KION Group Q1 Profit Down Despite Higher Revenues, Orders - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a German manufacturer of materials handling equipment, reported Thursday that its first-quarter group net income was 80.2 million euros, down 41.5 percent from previous year's 137.0 million euros.

The results were hurt by sharp rise in procurement costs and disruptions in supply chains.

Adjusted EBIT fell 20.8 percent to 170.3 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin dropped to 6.2 percent from previous year's 9.1 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.3 percent to 391 million euros.

Group revenue, however, increased 15.1 percent to 2.734 billion euros from previous year's 2.375 billion euros, thanks to strong order book in previous year.

Order intake increased 10.4 percent to 2.900 billion euros. Order book grew 2.9 percent to 6.855 billion euros.

Further, the company said its outlook for financial year 2022 remains suspended due to economic and political uncertainties.

KION intends to produce a new outlook later in the year.

