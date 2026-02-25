KION GROUP (KNNGF) Price Target Increased by 40.49% to 79.03

The average one-year price target for KION GROUP (OTCPK:KNNGF) has been revised to $79.03 / share. This is an increase of 40.49% from the prior estimate of $56.26 dated July 4, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $59.43 to a high of $100.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.25% from the latest reported closing price of $46.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in KION GROUP. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNNGF is 0.53%, an increase of 23.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.83% to 439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNNGF by 13.41% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 68.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNNGF by 236.08% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing a decrease of 214.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNGF by 61.12% over the last quarter.

TOUS - T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNNGF by 37.92% over the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.