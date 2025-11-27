Is Kion Group (KIGRY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kion Group (KIGRY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kion Group is one of 186 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kion Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KIGRY's full-year earnings has moved 45.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KIGRY has returned 122% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.5%. As we can see, Kion Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.5%.

Over the past three months, Parker-Hannifin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kion Group belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, so KIGRY is performing better in this area.

Parker-Hannifin, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +11.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Kion Group and Parker-Hannifin as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

