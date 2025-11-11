Is Kion Group (KIGRY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kion Group (KIGRY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kion Group is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 186 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kion Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KIGRY's full-year earnings has moved 45.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KIGRY has gained about 119.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kion Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Parker-Hannifin (PH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.2%.

For Parker-Hannifin, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kion Group is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, so KIGRY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Parker-Hannifin belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved +9.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kion Group and Parker-Hannifin as they could maintain their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kion Group (KIGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.