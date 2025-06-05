Is Kion Group (KIGRY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Kion Group (KIGRY). KIGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.07. KIGRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.65 and as low as 9.39, with a median of 11.61, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KIGRY has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.13.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kion Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KIGRY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

