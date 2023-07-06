Kion Group Appoints Christian Harm As CFO

(RTTNews) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a German manufacturer of materials handling equipment, said it appointed Christian Harm (55) as a member of the Executive Board with immediate effect. He assumes the position of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Marcus Wassenberg, who is leaving the company by his own request.

According to the company, Marcus has reached a mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board to end his tenure with the KION Group with immediate effect, following diverging views on matters of company leadership.

Christian Harm has played a crucial role in strategic key projects of the company, such as the IPO of KION (2013), and the acquisition of Dematic (2016). Harm will work alongside with the entire Executive Board to further drive the profitability of the Group and the KION 2027 strategy. From 2006 to 2012, Harm led the procurement of the Group and then took over the leadership of the Group's Strategy Department.

In 2019, Harm initially assumed the position of Executive Vice President Finance and Operations, and from 2021 onwards, Harm took responsibility for the finances of the Group's most profitable business, KION ITS EMEA, as Executive Vice President Finance.

