KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt (KIGRY) Price Target Decreased by 19.83% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KIGRY) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is a decrease of 19.83% from the prior estimate of $22.90 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$0.09 to a high of $37.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.77% from the latest reported closing price of $11.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIGRY is 0.01%, an increase of 16.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 30.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 58.50% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

