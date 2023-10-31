Kion Group AG - ADR (KIGRY) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 24.24

The average one-year price target for Kion Group AG - ADR (OTC:KIGRY) has been revised to 24.24 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of 21.14 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.44 to a high of 48.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 230.68% from the latest reported closing price of 7.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kion Group AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIGRY is 0.06%, a decrease of 77.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.27% to 366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 0.60% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Laffer Investments holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.