Kion Group AG - ADR (KIGRY) Price Target Increased by 12.83% to 21.11

The average one-year price target for Kion Group AG - ADR (OTC:KIGRY) has been revised to 21.11 / share. This is an increase of 12.83% from the prior estimate of 18.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -3.17 to a high of 43.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 127.98% from the latest reported closing price of 9.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kion Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIGRY is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 1,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing a decrease of 32.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 0.60% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 16K shares.

Laffer Investments holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.