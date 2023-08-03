Kion Group AG - ADR (KIGRY) Price Target Decreased by 10.21% to 18.71

The average one-year price target for Kion Group AG - ADR (OTC:KIGRY) has been revised to 18.71 / share. This is an decrease of 10.21% from the prior estimate of 20.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -5.17 to a high of 41.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.90% from the latest reported closing price of 9.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kion Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIGRY is 0.22%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.84% to 1,428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing a decrease of 32.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 145,011.58% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 16K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 5K shares.

Laffer Investments holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 15.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.