Kion Group AG - ADR (KIGRY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Kion Group AG - ADR said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kion Group AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIGRY is 0.21%, a decrease of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.13% to 1,760K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kion Group AG - ADR is 18.12. The forecasts range from a low of -8.06 to a high of $41.24. The average price target represents an increase of 230.05% from its latest reported closing price of 5.49.

The projected annual revenue for Kion Group AG - ADR is 11,047MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing a decrease of 44.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 145,011.58% over the last quarter.

Laffer Investments holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 39.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 92.86% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 5K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 29.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 45.92% over the last quarter.

