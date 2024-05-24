Kintor Pharma Advances AGA Treatment Trials

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd (HK:9939) has released an update.

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited has announced the approval of a clinical trial for KX-826 tincture 1.0%, a treatment for male adult androgenetic alopecia (AGA) in China, by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This trial will assess the efficacy and safety of the tincture, which has shown promising results in preclinical studies and previous trials in China and the U.S. The company is also engaging in further clinical research to investigate the potential of KX-826 in dermatology, including treatments for AGA and acne.

