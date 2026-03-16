Kintayl Capital Loads Up Qorvo Stock With 124,000 Shares Buy

Key Points

Kintayl Capital LP acquired 124,268 shares of Qorvo; estimated trade value of $10.50 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $10.50 million, reflecting the new holding and stock price movements.

Transaction represents a new position equal to 6.34% of reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 124,268 shares valued at $10.50 million.

New position places Qorvo among Kintayl Capital’s top five holdings.

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On February 17, 2026, Kintayl Capital LP disclosed a new position in Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Kintayl Capital LP established a new position in Qorvo by purchasing 124,268 shares. The estimated value of this acquisition was $10.50 million, calculated using average closing prices for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake matched the estimated trade value, reflecting both the purchase activity and price fluctuations within the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Kintayl Capital LP, representing 6.34% of its $165.60 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: WTRG: $14.43 million (8.7% of AUM) CRYPTO: SNV: $13.84 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSE: NSC: $10.56 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:QRVO: $10.50 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: NGD: $9.90 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Qorvo shares were priced at $84.44, up 8.97% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 2.82 percentage points.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $84.44 Market capitalization $7.82 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.74 billion Net income (TTM) $340.62 million

Company/Etf snapshot

Qorvo offers a broad portfolio of RF solutions, power management ICs, ultra-wideband SoCs, MEMS sensors, and SiC products for wireless, wired, and power markets.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of integrated circuits, modules, and semiconductor components to original equipment manufacturers and design firms across consumer, infrastructure, and defense sectors.

Key customers include manufacturers of mobile devices, automotive systems, smart home technology, and defense and aerospace equipment.

Qorvo is a leading provider of advanced semiconductor solutions, serving global markets in mobile, infrastructure, and defense applications. The company leverages its expertise in radio frequency and power management technologies to deliver high-performance products for demanding end markets. Qorvo's diversified product lineup and established customer relationships support its competitive positioning in the semiconductor industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Kintayl Capital bought Qorvo after a long period of decline. It dropped significantly in 2022, like many semiconductor stocks, and then fell to a new multi-year low in 2025. As of the time of the filing, it had dropped 58% from its 2021 high.

Now, in buying Qorvo stock, Kintayl is making a contrarian move. However, it may be finally ready to rebound. After heavy dependence on one customer (widely believed by many to be Apple), it has diversified into areas such as automotive, defense, and connectivity, which should help diversify its revenue stream.

Moreover, it trades at just 23 times earnings, and analysts project a forward P/E ratio of 13, indicating the stock is becoming increasingly inexpensive. That valuation indicates further downside may be limited, and if efforts to expand its revenue base succeed even partially, buying Qorvo under these conditions could serve the fund well.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Qorvo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.