Kintavar Advances Copper-Silver Projects Amidst High Market Demand

May 29, 2024 — 08:34 am EDT

Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSE:KTR) has released an update.

Kintavar Exploration Inc. has provided a corporate update on its flagship Mitchi-Wabash copper-silver properties, focusing on exploration funded by internally generated cash flow to minimize shareholder dilution. The company is considering additional resource estimations to derisk the project, while also leveraging non-core asset options and services like the Fer à Cheval outfitter for additional revenue and operational support. Amidst high copper demand and record prices in 2024, Kintavar is exploring diversified revenue streams and has introduced a new omnibus equity incentive plan pending shareholder approval.

