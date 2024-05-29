Kintavar Advances Copper-Silver Projects Amidst High Market Demand

Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSE:KTR) has released an update.

Kintavar Exploration Inc. has provided a corporate update on its flagship Mitchi-Wabash copper-silver properties, focusing on exploration funded by internally generated cash flow to minimize shareholder dilution. The company is considering additional resource estimations to derisk the project, while also leveraging non-core asset options and services like the Fer à Cheval outfitter for additional revenue and operational support. Amidst high copper demand and record prices in 2024, Kintavar is exploring diversified revenue streams and has introduced a new omnibus equity incentive plan pending shareholder approval.

For further insights into TSE:KTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.