Kintara: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To REM-001 Therapy - Quick Facts

November 28, 2022 — 08:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to REM-001 Therapy for the treatment of patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. REM-001 was studied in four phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC. Kintara said it is focused on securing the funding necessary to restart a 15-patient study in CMBC patients in advance of a phase 3 study.

Dennis Brown, Chief Scientific Officer of Kintara, said: "We have extensive data in hand to support the advancement of this clinical program and look forward to the continued investigation of our drug candidate in the next study as planned."

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics are up 19% in pre-market trade on Monday.

