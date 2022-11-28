Markets
Kintara Therapeutics Rallies As Its REM-001 To Treat Breast Cancer Gets Fast Track Designation

November 28, 2022 — 10:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) are rallying more than 22% after the company received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for REM-001 for the treatment of patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

REM-001 was studied in four Phase 2/3 trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy.

"We believe this designation is a key component of our future clinical and regulatory strategy as we continue to seek funding, in particular grants, to restart REM-001 clinical development as soon as possible," said Robert E. Hoffman, President and CEO of Kintara.

KTRA is at $4.52 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.50-$42.00 in the last 1 year.

