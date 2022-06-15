Kintara Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation For VAL-083

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) announced FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to VAL-083 for the treatment of patients with newly-diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma. The company is currently advancing VAL-083 in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research registrational phase 2/3 clinical trial to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in glioblastoma.

Robert Hoffman, President and CEO of Kintara, said: "We look forward to announcing top-line data from the international registrational phase 2/3 GBM AGILE Study around the end of calendar year 2023. Fast Track Designation allows us to work closely with the FDA and may expedite our commercial launch of VAL-083, if approved."

