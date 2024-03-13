News & Insights

Markets
KTRA

Kintara Therapeutics Bounces Back

March 13, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares are gaining more than 31 percent on Wednesday morning, trying to bounce back from a bearish trend. There have been no company-specific news today so far that could influence the stock. The stock has closed at an year-to-date low on Tuesday. Currently, shares are at $0.10, up 30.14 percent from the previous close of $0.08 on a volume of 84,316,832.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.