Kintara Therapeutics Bounces Back

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares are gaining more than 31 percent on Wednesday morning, trying to bounce back from a bearish trend. There have been no company-specific news today so far that could influence the stock. The stock has closed at an year-to-date low on Tuesday. Currently, shares are at $0.10, up 30.14 percent from the previous close of $0.08 on a volume of 84,316,832.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.