Kintara (KTRA) Rises 41% on $2M Grant for Breast Cancer Therapy

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA recently received a $2 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health to support the development of REM-001. Notably, REM-001 is the company’s proprietary second-generation photodynamic therapy photosensitizer agent, which is set to be developed for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

Kintara reported that the funds received from this grant will enable the company to restart the REM-001 CMBC program. In the program, the company expects to generate clinical evidence to demonstrate proof of concept for the photodynamic therapy platform in CMBC. The success of this evidence-finding study will help the company design its planned phase III registrational study for REM-001.

The stock of the company swiftly jumped about 41% on Thursday in response to the encouraging news. Year to date, shares of Kintara have plunged 38.9% compared with the industry’s 9.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

REM-001 therapy has previously been studied in four mid-late-stage studies in patients with CMBC after receiving chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. The entire therapy comprises the laser light source, the light delivery device and the REM-001 drug product. Per KTRA, REM-001 has demonstrated clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions. So far, there have been no reported safety concerns for the drug.

Management firmly believes that the company’s REM-001 program has the potential to address the serious unmet medical need by significantly improving the quality of life and reducing co-morbidities for patients with CMBC. Currently, there are little or no treatment options for this disease.

Per Kintara, a meta-analysis of more than 20,000 cancer patients, conducted in 2003, demonstrated that 24% of breast cancer patients included in the analysis had developed cutaneous metastases. This was reportedly recorded as the highest rate of any cancer type. The prevalence of CMBC is anticipated to be more than 50,000 cases annually in the United States.

Other than REM-001, KTRA is also engaged in the developmental program of another candidate, VAL-083, for treating glioblastoma (GBM). VAL-083 is the company’s first-in-class, small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action. VAL-083 has reportedly shown clinical effectiveness across a range of cancer types during the studies conducted in the United States,sponsored by the National Cancer Institute. These cancer types include the central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors.

Based on prior evidence, Kintara is currently advancing VAL-083 in the global registrational phase II/III GBM AGILE study to support the development and potential commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM.

