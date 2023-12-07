Kintara Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives To Maximize Stockholder Value

News & Insights

December 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) on Thursday announced that its Board has initiated a process to explore and review various strategic alternatives that would maximize stockholder value.

Kintara has hired Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. as their financial advisor to assist with the process.

The company further stated that it will not engage in or complete any transaction during this process and will not disclose any further information regarding the review process until a clear course of action has been approved.

