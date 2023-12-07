Kintara Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives To Maximize Stockholder Value

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) on Thursday announced that its Board has initiated a process to explore and review various strategic alternatives that would maximize stockholder value.

Kintara has hired Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. as their financial advisor to assist with the process.

The company further stated that it will not engage in or complete any transaction during this process and will not disclose any further information regarding the review process until a clear course of action has been approved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.