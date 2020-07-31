Kinsale Capital's (KNSL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL reported second-quarter 2020 net operating earnings of 84 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 47.4% year over year.

The company’s results benefited from improved revenues and strong underwriting results, which were partially offset by increased costs.

Operational Update

Total revenues in the second quarter were $118 million, which surged 61.6% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to higher premiums and improved net investment income. The top line also beat the consensus mark by 15.1%

Gross written premiums increased 41.2% year over year to $134.1 million, primarily driven by increased submission activity and higher rates on bound accounts.

Net investment income surged 38.3% year over year to nearly $6.6 million, courtesy of persistent growth in the company’s investment portfolio.

Total expenses in the quarter under review climbed 45% year over year to $81.3 million owing to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, and underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses.

Kinsale Capital incurred underwriting income of $15.7 million, up 55.8% year over year, driven by premium growth and higher favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years. Combined ratio improved 100 basis points (bps) to 83.8%.

Expense ratio improved 120 bps to 23.7% in the second quarter. However, loss ratio deteriorated 20 bps to 60.1% in the quarter under review.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

Kinsale Capital exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $63 million, down 37.3% over the level at 2019 end. As of Jun 30, 2020, credit facility of $33.1 million surged 97.7% from 2019-end level.

In the first half of 2020, net cash from operating activities was $132.6 million, which soared 86% from the first half of 2019.

Annualized operating return on equity expanded 110 bps year over year to 17.8% in the quarter.

Zacks Rank & Performance of Other Insurers

Kinsale Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Among other insurance industry players, which have reported second-quarter earnings so far, the bottom lines of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.