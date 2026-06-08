Kinsale Capital's E&S Insurance Segment Drives Growth and Profitability

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL focuses exclusively on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. KNSL operates through a single reportable segment, the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which offers property and casualty ("P&C") insurance products through the E&S market.



The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment primarily offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions in the United States.



Kinsale Capital's Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment is the company's sole operating business and core growth engine. Its specialization in hard-to-place commercial risks, combined with disciplined underwriting and technology-driven efficiency, has enabled the company to consistently generate industry-leading underwriting profitability.



Kinsale Capital's exclusive focus on E&S insurance provides exposure to a growing specialty insurance market, strong pricing power and higher underwriting margins, less dependence on investment income, and opportunities to gain market share as standard insurers retreat from challenging risks.



The E&S Lines Insurance segment is the foundation of Kinsale Capital's business model. It aids the company by providing pricing flexibility, higher underwriting margins, premium growth opportunities, operational efficiency and a defensible competitive niche. As the E&S market continues to grow and standard insurers retreat from complex risks, Kinsale Capital is well-positioned to expand premiums and generate strong underwriting profits.



The E&S segment encompasses numerous product categories, including Commercial property, Excess casualty, Professional liability, Healthcare, Environmental liability, and Construction. This diversification helps reduce dependence on any single market and improves earnings stability.



Kinsale Capital believes that its consistent focus on the E&S market and its high levels of service, including the ability to quote, underwrite and bind insurance policies promptly through its efficient systems, allow it to better serve its brokers and position it to profitably increase its market share.

What About Its Peers?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, a global specialty underwriter, has a strategic focus on specialty products, including professional liability, cyber insurance, marine and aviation. AXS has been witnessing an increase in its top line over a considerable period of time on the back of higher net premiums. Its well-performing Insurance segment largely contributes to improving premiums. It continues to boost shareholder value through stock buybacks and dividend hikes.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has been displaying a good track record of net written premiums driven by increased volume of policies written across the lines of business, driven by new business generated with existing partners, strong premium retention rates for existing business, expansion of its products’ geographic and distribution footprint, and new partnerships. Backed by a sustained operational performance, the company has maintained a solid capital position.

KNSL’s Price Performance

Shares of KNSL have lost 34% in the past year compared with the industry.



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KNSL’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 3.59, higher than the industry average of 1.39.



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Estimate Movement for KNSL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 0.4% and 1.4%, respectively, in the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 0.7% and 2.7%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for KNSL’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



KNSL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.