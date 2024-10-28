Kinsale Capital upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded Kinsale Capital (KNSL) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $535 price target The firm believes Friday’s selloff provides an attractive entry point. Kinsale continues to gain incremental market share while compounding mid-to-high teens growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wolfe says it is time for fears of decelerating sales growth to subside.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KNSL:
- Kinsale Capital board authorizes repurchase of up to $100M of common stock
- Kinsale Capital reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.20, consensus $3.60
- KNSL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Kinsale Capital price target lowered to $420 from $426 at JPMorgan
- Kinsale Capital price target raised to $471 from $444 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.