Kinsale Capital upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded Kinsale Capital (KNSL) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $535 price target The firm believes Friday’s selloff provides an attractive entry point. Kinsale continues to gain incremental market share while compounding mid-to-high teens growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wolfe says it is time for fears of decelerating sales growth to subside.

