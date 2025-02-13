Specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 13, that topped analysts' consensus expectations. Kinsale's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.62, significantly higher than the expected $4.34. Net earned premiums, a crucial revenue metric, increased to $359.7 million, topping projections of $355 million.

The company's growth strategy and technology investments contributed to a strong performance this quarter.

Metric Q4 2024 Actual Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $4.62 $4.34 $3.87 19.4% Revenue (net earned premiums) $359.7 million $355 million $296.8 million 21.2% Net investment income $41.9 million — $30.4 million 38% Gross written premiums $443.3 million — $395.2 million 12.2%

Understanding Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group operates exclusively in the excess and surplus (E&S) lines insurance market. This specialist market offers higher margins and reduced regulatory constraints compared to the standard insurance market. This allows Kinsale to tap into underserved areas with tailored solutions. Recently, it has been focusing on technological enhancements to boost operational efficiency and maintain competitive expense ratios. Key to its success are effective underwriting practices and prudent risk management, ensuring high profitability even in competitive environments.

In recent quarters, Kinsale's strategic focus has driven substantial growth in gross written premiums, a key business measure, with an annual increase of 19.2% to $1.9 billion. The company combines disciplined underwriting with investment in innovative technology to keep operations cost-effective. The result is a robust combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability that stood at 73.4% for Q4, showcasing Kinsale's underwriting efficiency.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

Kinsale's fourth-quarter results were marked by solid financial metrics. The company's net operating earnings reached $107.8 million compared to $90.3 million in the previous year. This growth stems from effective underwriting and increased net investment income, which grew 37.8% to $41.9 million. Gross written premiums, a core revenue component, rose to $443.3 million, highlighting the company's strong market presence.

The key growth driver was Kinsale's exclusive focus on the E&S market, which helps it withstand competition and volatility. Despite facing natural disasters like Hurricane Milton, the company recorded a low combined ratio of 73.4%. The excellence of its claims management practices helped mitigate adverse impacts, maintaining reserve accuracy and enhancing risk management.

During the quarter, Kinsale also repurchased $100 million worth of its stock, indicating confidence in its financial stability. This buyback is part of a broader capital management strategy aimed at optimizing shareholder value and confidence during uncertain economic conditions.

Notably, Kinsale faces increased competition in the E&S market and potential natural disaster impacts. Hurricanes such as Milton have pressured the company's reinsurance strategies and catastrophe loss management but have been well-contained through Kinsale's disciplined approach.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Kinsale management didn't offer specific forward guidance in it s earnings report. Elsewhere, management has said that it remains optimistic about leveraging its strengths in underwriting and technological investments. Management expressed confidence in its growth strategy and ability to sustain market position despite intensifying competition. As part of its future outlook, Kinsale will continue to focus on technological advancements, aiming to enhance efficiency and underwriting precision while controlling operational costs.

Investors are advised to watch for changes in underwriting profitability and investment income driven by market dynamics and the company's technology innovations in upcoming quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 176% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinsale Capital Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.