News & Insights

Stocks

Kinsale Capital price target lowered to $500 from $530 at Truist

October 28, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Kinsale Capital (KNSL) to $500 from $530 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says multiple expansion appears less likely when competition is up and pricing has decelerated and tells investors in a research note that this multiple at the top of the specialty P&C group is appropriate in light of Kinsale’s elevated returns and still-healthy topline trends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KNSL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.