Kinsale Capital initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang initiated coverage of Kinsale Capital (KNSL) with an Overweight rating and $593 price target The firm says a supportive pricing and macro environment is likely to persist for 2025 and beyond for the excess and surplus market, providing a tailwind for property and casualty companies that can demonstrate underwriting discipline and pricing power. The analyst prefers Kinsale, Ryan Specialty, and Brown & Brown in the group. Morgan Stanley expects pricing to remain supportive of growth in the excess and surplus market.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KNSL:
- Kinsale Capital price target raised to $461 from $445 at BMO Capital
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- Kinsale Capital price target lowered to $500 from $530 at Truist
- Kinsale Capital price target lowered to $475 from $480 at RBC Capital
- Kinsale Capital upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.