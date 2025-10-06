Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $466.26. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Kinsale Capital shares surged after Truist Securities reiterated its "Buy" rating and a $560 price target on the stock following positive meetings with the company's management. Kinsale executives also affirmed their long-term top-line growth target of 10% to 20%.



Kinsale Capital has strengthened its presence in the U.S. excess and surplus (E&S) market by leaning on key organic drivers. Consistent premium growth, healthy broker submissions, solid renewal activity, and disciplined underwriting have been central to its progress. With favorable pricing trends and a growing product mix providing further support, Kinsale Capital is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory in the years ahead.



Alongside its operational strengths, Kinsale Capital has benefited from steady investment income, supported by healthy cash flows and favorable market conditions. Building on its strong operational performance, Kinsale Capital also benefits from a solid balance sheet.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.66 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Revenues are expected to be $449.2 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kinsale Capital Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KNSL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Kinsale Capital Group belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Palomar (PLMR), closed the last trading session 3.8% higher at $116.57. Over the past month, PLMR has returned -11%.

For Palomar, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $1.56. This represents a change of +26.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Palomar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

