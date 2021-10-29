Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $171.54, changing hands as high as $182.35 per share. Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSL's low point in its 52 week range is $153.12 per share, with $252.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.74.

