Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reported $418.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33%. EPS of $4.20 for the same period compares to $3.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.22 million, representing a surprise of +4.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio : 19.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20.9%.

: 19.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20.9%. Combined Ratio : 75.7% compared to the 79% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 75.7% compared to the 79% average estimate based on six analysts. Loss Ratio : 56.1% compared to the 58.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 56.1% compared to the 58.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $348.75 million versus $353.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change.

: $348.75 million versus $353.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $39.64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $38.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.4%.

: $39.64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $38.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.4%. Revenues- Other income : $0.52 million versus $0.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.4% change.

: $0.52 million versus $0.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.4% change. Revenues- Fee Income : $8.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.96 million.

: $8.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.96 million. Revenues- Change in the fair value of equity securities: $20.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.52 million.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

