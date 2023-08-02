Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 401.88

The average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been revised to 401.88 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 374.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 353.50 to a high of 472.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.85% from the latest reported closing price of 372.63 / share.

Kinsale Capital Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $372.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.27%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 0.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.37%, an increase of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 27,043K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,075K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 2.49% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,000K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 849K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 108,460.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 7.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 669K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.