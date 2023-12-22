Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $332.78, indicating a -1.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.95% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $3.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $334.27 million, up 37.58% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.06 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating changes of +54.62% and +47.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.18 for its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)

