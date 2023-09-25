Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $425.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $319.91 million, up 47.45% from the year-ago period.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.21% and +48.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.82, so we one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.