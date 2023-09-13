Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $413.51, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $319.91 million, up 47.45% from the year-ago period.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.21% and +48.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.21, so we one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)

