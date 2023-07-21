Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $382.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $282.01 million, up 57.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.62 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, which would represent changes of +36.15% and +40.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.66.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.