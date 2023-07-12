Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $364.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.42% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $282.01 million, up 57.58% from the prior-year quarter.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.54% and +40.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.74% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.8, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

