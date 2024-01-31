Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) ending at $397.57, denoting a -0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.44, reflecting a 32.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $338.45 million, showing a 39.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.12, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

