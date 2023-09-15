Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $409.83, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $319.91 million, up 47.45% from the year-ago period.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.21% and +48.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.34, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

