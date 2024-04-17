Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $451.41, indicating a -0.19% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.82% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.33, signifying a 36.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $358.7 million, indicating a 39.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.26 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.08% and +27.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.63 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.87.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

