Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $524.74, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.72% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $3.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.84%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $358.72 million, indicating a 39.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.21 per share and a revenue of $1.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% upward. Right now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.97, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

