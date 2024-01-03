Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $349.19, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.45% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.44, reflecting a 32.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $334.27 million, indicating a 37.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.29, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

