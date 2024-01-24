Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) ended the recent trading session at $409.40, demonstrating a +1.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $3.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.31%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $338.45 million, indicating a 39.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.27% upward. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.79.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

