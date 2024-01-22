Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) ended the recent trading session at $406.08, demonstrating a +1.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 19.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.43, showcasing a 31.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $338.45 million, indicating a 39.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% upward. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.48.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

