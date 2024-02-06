Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $401.39, indicating a +1.77% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.44, reflecting a 32.31% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $338.45 million, indicating a 39.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.46, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

