Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KNSL broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
Over the past four weeks, KNSL has gained 8.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
Looking at KNSL's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on KNSL for more gains in the near future.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.