Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $522.71, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.61% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.29, signifying a 34.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $358.72 million, up 39.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.21 per share and a revenue of $1.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.43% upward. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.13 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

