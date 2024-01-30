Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) standing at $400.03, reflecting a +0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 18.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 15, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.31%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $338.45 million, reflecting a 39.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% increase. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.93. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.01 for its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.