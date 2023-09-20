Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $425.25 in the previous session. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has gained 60.9% since the start of the year compared to the 8.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 14.8% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 27, 2023, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. reported EPS of $2.88 versus consensus estimate of $2.51 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.88%.

For the current fiscal year, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $11.56 per share on $1.21 billion in revenues. This represents a 48.21% change in EPS on a 48.29% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $14.12 per share on $1.53 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 22.16% and 25.92%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 36.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 53.1X versus its peer group's average of 15.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does KNSL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of KNSL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF). CINF has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 68.06%, and for the current fiscal year, CINF is expected to post earnings of $5 per share on revenue of $9 billion.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation have gained 5.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.83X and a P/CF of 21.43X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for KNSL and CINF, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

